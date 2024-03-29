EDWARDSVILLE - Several individuals have been charged with weapon-related crimes in Madison County, including two charged in separate cases with firing weapons in occupied public spaces in Alton and Granite City.

Trenton A. Sappington, 23, of Granite City, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Sappington allegedly discharged a firearm in a populated commercial district near the area of Belle and W. 3rd St. in Alton on Jan. 28, 2024.

Sappington was additionally charged with possessing a 5.7 caliber handgun at a time when he had no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card. In total, he faces two Class 4 felonies for both charges.

The Alton Police Department presented Sappington’s case. Court documents indicate he was granted pretrial release after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Joshua T. Davis, 18, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. On March 19, 2024, Davis allegedly discharged a firearm at a building in the 2200 block of State Street in Granite City which he knew or should have known was occupied, endangering the bodily safety of an individual in the vicinity.

Davis also did not have a valid FOID card at the time of the offense, when he was carrying a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun on his person. His case was presented by the Granite City Police Department and he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Rolondo O. Lavernia-Delgado, 34, of Pittsburgh, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful possession of a stolen weapon, and unlawful possession of cannabis. Lavernia-Delgado allegedly possessed a PMK-380 9mm firearm while knowing it to be stolen, as well as over 100 grams of cannabis, on Feb. 27, 2024.

Lavernia-Delgado faces two Class 4 felonies for the unlawful weapon use and cannabis possession charges, as well as a Class 2 felony for possessing a stolen firearm. His case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and he has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Michael P. Meyer, 18, of Hillsboro, Mo., was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, both Class 4 felonies. On Jan. 5, 2024, Meyer allegedly carried two pistols - a Glock 19X and a Polymer 80 Model PF9SS - on his person which he possessed while being under 21 years of age.

Meyer’s case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and court filings indicate he was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Roszell L. Johnson II, 22, of Glen Carbon, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons on Feb. 10, 2024. Johnson allegedly carried a Glock 9mm handgun in his vehicle which court documents state was “uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense.” He also had no valid FOID card at the time.

The Illinois State Police presented the case against Johnson, in which he faces a Class 4 felony. Court records indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

