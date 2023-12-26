JERSEYVILLE - Two individuals have been charged separately with reckless discharge of a firearm and retail theft in Jersey County, according to recent court filings.

Duey D. Skinner, 67, of Jerseyville, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm on or about Nov. 29, 2023. Court documents allege Skinner “endangered the bodily safety of the general public in that, while acting in a reckless manner, he discharged a 9mm Luger firearm which endangered the general public safety.”

Skinner was charged with a Class 4 felony, but no warrant has been issued for his arrest. His online case filing indicates he met the conditions for pretrial release under the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Jersey County Courthouse.

Dorothy L. Bennett, 47, also of Jerseyville, was charged with retail theft on or about Dec. 12, 2023, according to court documents. Bennett allegedly stole several items with a combined value less than $300 from the Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) Hope Chest Resale Shop located at 201 S. Jefferson St. in Jerseyville.

Bennett had previously been convicted of retail theft on or about June 4, 2018 in Jersey County. In this most recent case, she was charged with a Class 4 felony, but no warrant has been issued for her arrest. Her online case filing indicates she met the conditions for pretrial release under the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Jersey County Courthouse.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

