EDWARDSVILLE – What more of a perfect valentine date can you ask for other than a beer school session? Good thing Recess Brewing has you covered!

The event will take place at Recess Brewing, located at 307 N. Main St., on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost for the class is only $15 per person.

For this special day, Recess Brewing is doing a combination beer school and brew school.

The session will focus on all the variety of Recess’ menu. Tastings will include Lincoln’s Lament lager (6.1% ABV), White Lotus American wheat (5.1% ABV), Yellow Buss pale ale (5.5% ABV), and E’ville Monster Scotch ale (8.5% ABV).

The day’s material will cover tasting different Recess beers and discussing what goes into them, but we are adding a twist. This hands-on session will also include us making a small batch of beer! A Recess Brewing instructor will walk you through a partial mash to make a pale ale.

For more information, please call 618-692-5101 or visit www.recessbrewing.com/.

