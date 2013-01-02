Come meet Pauline Stone Wells at Alton Museum of History & Art. Sunday, January 13, 2013, 2:00 p.m. is the reception and opening for local artist Pauline Stone Wells. Ms. Stone Wells was a member of the Board of Directors for several years. She taught music and art to 7th grade students at St.
Patrick's. After opening her own studio, Ms. Stone Wells went back to school where she studied art under Clay Kent, then President of international Marine Life Painters Association, based in Florida. She
followed him to Indiana for a class on covered bridges, and also studied with Grace Bromaghin and Mr. Fleming. For several years Ms. Stone Wells was an associate producer in TV. She later taught oil painting at Lewis and Clark College.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Edwardsville Art Fair Features Artists All Weekend

Sep 18, 2023 - Bike MS Raises Nearly $1 Million from Riverbend Ride

Sep 14, 2023 - Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Nomination Of April Perry To Serve As U.S. Attorney For The Northern District Of Illinois

Aug 1, 2023 - Cunningham Inspires Others With Her Nationwide Fitness Competition Entry

Sep 15, 2023 - JR Wells Selected As JCHS September Student Of The Month

 