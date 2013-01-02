Come meet Pauline Stone Wells at Alton Museum of History & Art. Sunday, January 13, 2013, 2:00 p.m. is the reception and opening for local artist Pauline Stone Wells. Ms. Stone Wells was a member of the Board of Directors for several years. She taught music and art to 7th grade students at St.

Patrick's. After opening her own studio, Ms. Stone Wells went back to school where she studied art under Clay Kent, then President of international Marine Life Painters Association, based in Florida. She

followed him to Indiana for a class on covered bridges, and also studied with Grace Bromaghin and Mr. Fleming. For several years Ms. Stone Wells was an associate producer in TV. She later taught oil painting at Lewis and Clark College.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

