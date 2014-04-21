Rebuilding Together SouthWest Illinois is holding a raffle for a Cannondale Adventure 3 Bike.

The group is holding the raffle, which runs through May 14, in order to raise funds that will be reinvested back into the local community. This non-profit organization helps low-income seniors, those with disabilities, veterans, and families with essential home repairs and modifications at no cost.

The bike is an 8-speed Cannondale Adventure 3 and includes Kendra Trax tires, Cannondale C3 rims, Shimano Revo twist type shifters and many more fantastic features. It was donated by The Cyclery and Fitness Center in Edwardsville, IL and retails for $700.00.

Raffle tickets are $10.00 each, and can be purchased online at www.rebuildingtogether-swi.org. Just click on the events page and go to “bike raffle.” Once you sign up on the bike raffle page, your name will be entered into the raffle. The raffle drawing will be held at the May board meeting on Wednesday, May 14th. The winner will be notified personally and may be placed on our website.





About Rebuilding Together SouthWest Illinois:

Rebuilding Together SouthWest Illinois partners with volunteers, individual and corporate sponsors to provide home repair and renovation services free of charge to homeowners who meet the program requirements. Our National Rebuild Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 26 this year. We will have over 350 volunteers working on various projects throughout Madison and St Clair County areas. Every dollar donated to Rebuilding Together turns into four dollars which are reinvested into our communities. Projects include ramps, upgrading utilities, weatherization, occupational upgrades like handrails and grab bars, and other minor home repairs.

Each year, hundreds of volunteers and donors feel the impact of helping their community. Volunteers leave the project homes exhausted, but with a wonderful feeling of joy and accomplishment at how they have improved quality of life for these homeowners. The appreciation expressed by the homeowners through their words and gestures makes all their efforts worthwhile.

