ALTON - Although this month's Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High Remarkable Redbird, senior Rebekah Von Plinsky, will have only attended Alton High for two years before her upcoming graduation in May, she has written a great chapter for being involved in student life.

Rebekah and her family moved to the Riverbend area before the start of her junior year from Ocala, Fla. Since her arrival on the AHS campus 18 short months ago, she has immersed herself in what she is interested in and what Alton High has to offer. On top of being a member of the National Honors Society, Rebekah was also interested in giving back to help younger students.

During the current school year, she has been a member of Link Crew, a national freshman mentoring program new to Alton High. Meetings are scheduled once a month during lunch periods and the Link Crew members are there to guide some of the freshmen who feel that they need some assistance navigating items at a new school.

Rebekah is also very involved with the upcoming musical of Annie! which will be performed from April 25-27, 2024, in the Alton High Auditorium. She is currently a Secretary of the Tech Crew who is in charge of items behind the scenes for the show. Rebekah was in charge of one side of stage management and also doing a spotlight in last year's musical of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as she will be again this year for the upcoming performances.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rebekah also was on the Alton High bowling team this past season. The Lady Redbirds finished second out of 12 schools in the regional in Decatur which qualified them for the sectional held in Joliet. The season ended up north for the team, but Rebekah shared that another team member advanced to the individual state tournament. She was very proud of her own individual accomplishments of this past season including setting a personal high score of 210, increasing her spare percentage and also placing 9th in the individual scoring during the Regionals.

Rebekah also has been involved in journalism during her senior year. She won an award for the writing of her story on the Daily Bird on the long-standing rivalry between Alton High School and Marquette Catholic High School. (Link to story here…Long Time Rivalry Creates Healthy Competition – The Daily Bird)

Additionally, Rebekah was selected to be in a sports newspaper writing contest that was held earlier this year at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She mentioned there were 13 students from high schools across the state at the event. Each student was presented the same information and was required to write a story for publication into a newspaper. Rebekah's work earned her a second-place finish among a number of other talented high school journalism students in Illinois.

Upon graduation, Rebekah wants to keep her options open. She is interested in theater internships and is hopeful to get one at the Stray Dog Theater for later this season. In enjoying her time as a Redbird, Rebekah is also open to working in a position for the Alton School District should there be something available that fits her skill set down the road. She intends to build her credentials as much as possible and see where it goes from there. Click here for the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Facebook page.

More like this: