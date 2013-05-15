GODFREY – Rebekah Shultz, 19, of Brighton, has been elected the new student trustee at Lewis and Clark Community College for the 2013-2014 academic year.

Shultz started her new role after being sworn in at the April 6 Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees meeting. Out of eight candidates running for the student trustee position, Shultz won by a two percent vote margin over the next runner up.

As the student trustee, Shultz will represent the students of Lewis and Clark at the Board of Trustee meetings each month. Additionally, she will attend Lewis and Clark Student Government meetings every week during her term.

“I am excited for the experience,” Shultz said. “I can’t wait to make new friends and professionally work with others. I am ready to become more involved at the school and to be there more than just for classes.”

As a student, Shultz is pursuing her associate degree in Music Performance and plans to continue on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees after her graduation from L&C in the spring of 2014. Most recently, she made the President’s List in the fall of 2012.

Shultz, originally from Roy, Wash., is active in Cru, a Christian student organization at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is also a member of the Lewis and Clark Concert Choir. In March, Shultz participated in the (Open) House of Music, an 1838 Society event at Lewis and Clark. She enjoys her time at the college and says her instructors have a helpful and encouraging spirit and always have their students’ best interests in mind.

In her spare time, Schulz enjoys watching old movies, knitting, painting and origami. Her passion, though, is playing the piano. She said she would like to teach music at the college level one day, and has aspirations of not only teaching piano lessons, but working as a church music director.

“Rebekah is someone everyone can depend upon,” said Teresa Crane, assistant music professor, pianist and vocal coach at L&C. “She has a strong, unwavering faith, and confidently lets her light shine for all to see. She is a hard worker with a great deal of self discipline and will get things done, as she consistently does in the classroom.”

