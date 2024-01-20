BUNKER HILL - Lisa Webb with Third Street Realty wants you to know there are many avenues to being a homeowner, and you don’t have to do it alone.

In her most recent “Third on Third with Third Street Realty” segment on “Our Daily Show!,” Webb discussed lenders and how different loans make it possible for people to become homeowners even with lower credit scores or a smaller down payment. While every situation is different, most people are eligible for loans or grants.

“If you’re looking to buy, if you’re a first-time homebuyer or maybe you’re not a first-time homebuyer but you still need help with that down payment assistance, then this is an avenue that you can look at and pursue,” Webb said. “I can sit down with you and go over what you’re looking for, what would be a good fit for you, and then we can partner and connect you with a great local lender to help you through those processes and learn more about the programs.”

Webb noted that grant programs have restarted after the first of the year, so more funding is available. Heartland Bank, for example, offers $10,000 grant funds through their Downpayment Plus Program, and there are several other grant programs that you might be eligible for.

These programs make it possible for people to buy a home without putting down a large sum upfront. Webb pointed out that sometimes it’s not possible to put down 20% of your home’s value, but it’s still possible to buy a home. She explained that some conventional loans will require you to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI), but this additional fee will end once you pay off that 20%.

“I think everybody gets the misconception that you have to have 20% down, and I know people talk about that a lot, but it still doesn't resonate with people that you don’t have to put 20% down,” Webb said. “Sometimes people when they’re buying a home, they’ll have people go, ‘Oh, put 20%, put 20% so you can get rid of that PMI so you don’t have to pay that extra money.’ That’s true, but not everybody can do that.”

Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, for example, only require homebuyers to put down 3.5% upfront. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) also offer loans. These loans are typically more accessible to people with lower credit scores.

Webb understands that everyone has a different situation, and she encourages potential homeowners to be upfront with their real estate agents about their needs. This makes it possible for her to connect you with the best grant and loan programs for you.

“There’s ways out there,” she added. “You sit down with your professional and the realtor, you sit down with the lender, and you discuss where you are, where you need to be, and how to get there. There’s ways to bump your credit up quickly without having to work years and years and years and years.”

Webb hopes 2024 will be a busy year as the real estate market kicks into high gear once again. She noted that it’s an election year, so interest rates will likely vary as we get closer to November. But either way, she has several properties available on her official website at ThirdStRealty.com, and she is eager to help more potential buyers find their homes.

“If you think about it, closing is 30-45 days — you could be starting spring off in a new home [if you start the process now],” Webb said. “I think people are starting to get geared up and get ready for what they want to do for 2024.”

