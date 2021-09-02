EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer, Chris Slusser, is reminding taxpayers that the second installment of their real-estate tax bill is coming due.

“With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the second of four tax installments will be due Wed, Sept. 8,” Slusser said. “Remember, there are many ways to pay. The Treasurer’s office is open for business Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-4:30 pm, but closed in observance of Labor Day on Mon Sept. 6th. We are encouraging taxpayers to utilize alternative methods, rather than in person, this year- including our new option of paying by phone at 1-844-919-4300.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Slusser reminds taxpayers of all payment options: at one of the participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org, by phone at 1-844-919-4300, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before Sept 8.

“No penalty will be applied for payments mailed and postmarked by the due date,” he said. “I would encourage taxpayers to take a payment inside the post office to have it postmarked if they are planning to mail it on the actual due date. Mail collected from drop boxes is often not locally postmarked, but sent to a distribution center in St. Louis, which can take an extra day.”

More like this: