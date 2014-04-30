GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is meeting the changes in the real estate field by offering classes to help individuals enter that career field as brokers.

An individual must pass a total of 90 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker’s licensure exam. Lewis and Clark is offering two sections of Real Estate Brokerage (REAL 135) and one section of Real Estate Transactions (REAL 136), both of which are needed for the exam.

REAL 135 (Section NT1) will be on Tuesdays from 1-4:20 p.m. May 20-Aug. 5 at the N. O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville. REAL 135 (Section P9) will meet 6:30-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays June 9-July 30 on the Godfrey campus. REAL 136 (Section S9) will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-9 p.m. June 10-July 31, also on the Godfrey campus. All three sections will be taught by local real estate professional Kevin Botterbush.

Students must be 21 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Enroll now online at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222.

For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 466-5000 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

