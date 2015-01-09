GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is meeting the changes in the real estate field by offering classes to help individuals enter that career field as brokers.

An individual must pass a total of 90 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker’s licensure exam. Lewis and Clark is offering three sections of Real Estate Brokerage (REAL 135) , two night-time classes and one in the day.

REAL 135-FJE6 is offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. at Jersey Community High School beginning Jan. 21 and ending March 15. REAL 135-NA6 meets at the N. O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9:40 p.m. Jan. 20-May 14. The daytime class meets from 9:20-10:40 a.m. Jan. 20-May 14 on the Godfrey campus. All sessions are taught by local real estate professional Kevin Botterbush.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students must be 21 years or older to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Enroll now online at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222.

For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 466-5000 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

More like this: