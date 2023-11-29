BETHALTO - Civic Memorial junior Reegan Twente has been with the girls basketball team since her freshman season, improving each year.

She scored 11 points her freshman season, then 63 as a sophomore on varsity while mainly playing JV minutes.

Now, she finds herself as a varsity starter and has already been showing her form this season.

Through just six games, she's already eclipsed her scoring total from last year. She leads the team with 65 points, averaging 10.8 points per game.

For her success so far this season, Reegan Twente is a Tom Lane State Farm Athlete of the Month.

Reegan scored a career-high 16 points on Monday, Dec. 27 in a 62-30 win over Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Mascoutah. She's been a key three-point shooter having made 13 this season, the second most on the team.

"She can shoot it," CM head coach Mike Arbuthnot said about Reegan.

"She's just really developed. Last year she was really, really close, but just having another year, she's now more of a veteran player. She's ready and doing a lot of great things."

