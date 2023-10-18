Roxana High School senior Reagan LynnROXANA - Senior Reagan Lynn ended her golf career on a high note.

After the Shells didn't move on as a team from the Alton (Marquette) Regional, Lynn qualified for the Roxana Sectional as a top-10 individual.

She shot an 89 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in the regional to advance.

At the sectional, held at a familiar Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River, Lynn shot an 89 again, missing out on the state tournament, but ending the season with some good play.

For her efforts out on the links this season, Reagan Lynn is a Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Reagan will soon be preparing for soccer season where she's been a key player for the Shells.

A season ago she scored eight goals and had 11 assists.

