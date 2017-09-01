ALTON - Work on Summit Street should finally be completed by the end of September, Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said Friday.

Work resumed on the street earlier this week after engineers from SMS and SCI worked to create a plan to install a culvert over the adjacent cliff face to allow water to flow over the bluff. A former plan was not able to accept the pilings driven at the required depths. The work is required due to massive rains, which fell between December 2015 and January 2016. The project on Summit Street is the last such project related to those rains.

"The city was inundated with storm water," Barnhart said. "We had major flooding, and it caused several cavities and washouts. We were hoping we had enough for some relief from FEMA, but the flood damage did not meet their needs requirement. So, we were left to our own devices and budget, and the city had budget issues. We had to fix what we could in house and contract out what we couldn't."

Currently, Barnhart said crews are working on the installation of that culvert. After that culvert is installed, the brick streets will be reinstalled and restored atop it.

