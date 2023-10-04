GODFREY – The start of a new school year means another new year for the RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee.

The Young Adults Committee (YAC) consists of student representatives participating from Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Fortitude School, Marquette Catholic, and Roxana High Schools.

Senior student representatives are Emily Schrumpf and Khas Spitz from Alton High School, Alyssa Abernathy and Lucas Naugle from Civic Memorial High School, Kylen Johnson and Mia Plumb from East Alton-Wood River High School, Blake Schaper and Jacob Schaper from Fortitude School, Morgan Hornsey and Jacob Rose from Marquette Catholic High School, and Joshua Gilbert and Calista Stahlhut from Roxana High School.

YAC junior student representatives are Adie Bemis and Seana Grey from Alton High School, Bella Murray and Marissa Perez from Civic Memorial High School, Mayonna Jaggie and Isaac Thornton from East Alton-Wood River High School, Tyra Wells and Rodger Zawodniak from Marquette Catholic High School, and Wyatt Doyle and Macy Hart from Roxana High School.

From December through April, YAC members will learn about area community-based nonprofit organizations, developing their professional skills and furthering their commitment to community service. They will also enhance their public speaking, leadership, organization, time management, sales and marketing skills.

During this time, the committee will also plan an event to raise money and gain the skills necessary to design, organize, and host a fundraiser. The money they raise from the fundraiser will be awarded in the form of multiple scholarships. Each YAC member will be scored individually and those students who show high levels of professionalism and active involvement will be eligible to receive a scholarship which will be presented at the RBGA Chamber Choice Awards in May 2024.

YAC members leave with letters of recommendation for future endeavors and with the continued benefits of lifelong friendships and ongoing professional relationships.

Several RBGA business members volunteer their time and knowledge to mentor our students. Those mentors include John Barnerd of Simmons Hanly Conroy, Terri Herbstreit with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Tiffany James with Midwest Members Credit Union, Brian Campbell of Colman’s Country Campers, and Andrea Schrader with MillerKing LLC.

RBGA Member Engagement Director Stefanie Withers facilitates the Young Adults Committee's various activities, mentoring, and partnering efforts.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

