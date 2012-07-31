Friday, July 27, 2012, ALTON, IL - Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear is sponsoring a homecoming fashion show on Thursday, August 30 at the Riverbender.com Community Center, located at 200 West Third Street in Alton, Illinois.

Doors open at 6, the runway heats up at 7, and the after party rolls until 10.

Tickets to the show are just $10 each. Each ticket gets you a sneak peak at the latest homecoming fashions courtesy of Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear, a goody bag (limited to first 100), drinks and appetizers, and admission to a special after-party. There will be door prizes, including a giveaway for a free dress! Guys, don't think for a second that there isn't something for you there - you need to look snazzy for homecoming too!

Come to the show prepared to shop! There will be items on display & for sale by: Alisha Hill (homecoming shoes), Mariell (jewelry), Dessy (clutches & handbags), Bel Aire (headpieces) and so much more! Attend the show and receive 20% off all homecoming dresses in store. Ticket stub must be presented to receive discount.

Local teens will model various styles of dresses and men's formal wear. They are: Alyssa Brahler of Godfrey, Natalie Beuttel of Jerseyville, Elizabeth Carr of Florissant, Angel Ewing of Alton, Chris Doyle of Edwardsville, Caroline Frew of Edwardsville, Mary Grace Greenwood of Godfrey, Tiffany Haug of Golden Eagle, Lexi Huitt of Jerseyville, Olivia Kalmer of Edwardsville, Leah Korte of Godfrey, Madelyne Maag of Alton, Catilin Mayden of Alton, and Kabren Riddle of Alton.

Models auditioned and were selected by a panel of representatives from Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear and the Riverbender.com Community Center.

The Homecoming Fashion Show is just one of many events held at the Riverbender.com Community Center to give teens a safe place to socialize.

There is limited space available. To guarantee your admission, you can purchase your ticket now at: www.riverbender.com/shopping.

Tickets are also available at:

Frew's Bridal, 305 Piasa Street, Alton, IL 62002 (618)466-8820 and the Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. 3rd Street, Alton, IL 62002 (618)465-9850, x212.

For more information visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or email michelle@riverbender.com.

