ALTON - We have a day for giving thanks. We have two for getting deals. Now, we have GivingTuesday, a day dedicated to giving back. On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world will come together for one common purpose: to celebrate generosity and to give.

“GivingTuesday is one of the most important days of the year for nonprofits,” said Jeff Allsman, executive director of the nonprofit Riverbender.com Community Center. “Not only does this one day have a HUGE impact, but it kicks off the all-important end-of-year giving season.”

The RBCC uses GivingTuesday as a kick off for its annual donor campaign. Along with mailers and email blasts, the RBCC provides an online method for donating. Individuals and businesses wanting to support the Center can make an online contribution by clicking here https://rbcc.riverbenderwps.com/donate/

“As a nonprofit organization, the Center relies on the generosity of parents, grandparents, businesses and individuals for support,” Allsman said. “Without the assistance of caring, community-minded individuals, we wouldn't be able to serve the youth of the River Bend community each year. For nearly 10 years, the RBCC has provided programs and activities to thousands of youths. From Brighton to Bethalto, from Jerseyville to Wood River and from Alton/Godfrey to Edwardsville the Center continues to be a safe place for youths to experiment with new ideas and technologies through social, educational and entertaining activities free from at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.”

Quite simply, people take advantage of all the holiday deals to add to their charitable giving. Combined with family, friends, local and national organizations and through the power of social media, National Day of Giving has become a tradition worth passing on.

“GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year,” Allsman said. “One of the best ways to get involved is in your own community. I encourage everyone to join the movement this November 27th and give - whether it’s some of your time, a monetary donation, a tangible gift, or the power of your voice in your local community. Whether you come together with your family, your community, your company or your organization, find a way to give back. Make GivingTuesday part of your annual family holiday tradition."

