RBCC continues Friday Night Open Play Challenges
The challenge went like this:
Don't miss out on the rest of the RBCC's weekly activities!
This week's Open-Play competition is LIFE-SIZE SCRABBLE this Friday, January 22.
Each challenge takes place during regular Open-Play hours. Open-Play begins at 6 p.m. and the challenge will begin at 7 p.m. Open-Play is open to students between the ages of 6th grade through 12th grade. Students whom are younger may attend if they are chaperoned by a parent.
Open-Play Admission:
Members: $5
Non-Members: $10
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
To find more information and all the perks of becoming a member for only $40 a year, contact Meredith Wright at mwright@riverbender.com or call (618) 465-9850 ext. 212.
More like this: