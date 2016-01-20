 
ALTON - Last Friday, January 15, the Riverbender.com Community Center hosted another weekly competition; The Selfie Challenge. With 45+ kids coming out to compete during Open-Play hours, the center was full of kids snapping pictures of themselves to enter the competition.

The challenge went like this:
 
At the beginning of the night, each participant was given a list of 10 categories that they could enter. The categories included "best hair", "best pose", "you and your bestfriend", "most people in one selfie" and "funniest face."  
 
Participants had until 8:30 to enter their photos by uploading them to their own personal Instagram accounts and tagging the RBCC in each post. At 8:30, our team of adult volunteers gathered to pick a winner for each category. 
 
Each winner walked away with a selfie stick and the title of Selfie Queen or King. 

Don't miss out on the rest of the RBCC's weekly activities!
 
Stay up to date by checking our website at http://RiverBender.com/CommunityCenter or by following our Facebook page at facebook.com/RBCCAlton.

This week's Open-Play competition is LIFE-SIZE SCRABBLE this Friday, January 22. 

Each challenge takes place during regular Open-Play hours. Open-Play begins at 6 p.m. and the challenge will begin at 7 p.m.  Open-Play is open to students between the ages of 6th grade through 12th grade. Students whom are younger may attend if they are chaperoned by a parent. 

Open-Play Admission:
Members: $5
Non-Members: $10

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

To find more information and all the perks of becoming a member for only $40 a year, contact Meredith Wright at mwright@riverbender.com or call (618) 465-9850 ext. 212.

 

More like this:

Dec 21, 2023 - Alton Little Theater Announces a Triumphant Trio of Plays for January 2024

2 days ago - Blackburn College On Fontbonne University And Students Impacted By Closure Announcement

Feb 24, 2024 - ChiliFest 2024 Coming Up Soon From Jerseyville Rotary Club 

Jan 9, 2024 - The Nature Institute Hosts Two Owl Prowl Events

Jan 16, 2024 - Online Player Earns $720,000 Payday For Illinois Lottery Fast Play Twenty 20s

 