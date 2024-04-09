ROXANA - Lilli Ray's three-run homer over the fence in left field in the bottom of the seventh to give Roxana a wild 19-16 win over Piasa Southwestern in a softball game late Monday afternoon at Roxana City Park.

The Shells tied the game with two out in the home half of the seventh on an infield single by Ava Cherry to second on a 1-0 count, scoring Macey Craig, and sending Jennifer Brown to third, and Cherry taking second on the throw to the plate. The play set up Ray's game-winning homer on a 1-0 count to give the Shells the win.

The Piasa Birds took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, with Roxana scoring twice in the bottom of the inning to take its first lead 2-1. Southwestern then went on to score four times in the second and once in the third to go on top 6-2, with the Shells scoring three in the third and six in the fourth to go ahead 11-6. The Birds then scored four in the fifth, five in the sixth and one in the seventh, while Roxana countered with three runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and the four winning runs in the seventh to take the 19-16 win.

Calista Stahlhut had five hits and a RBI for the Shells, with both Kennedi Robien and Ridley Allen had four hits and four RBIs, with Robien hitting a home run, Ray had three hits, including her game-winner, and four RBIs, Craig also had three hits to go along with a RBI, Madison John had two hits and three RBIs, Cherry had a hit and RBI, and Brown had a hit. Stahlhut went 4.2 innings inside the circle, allowing 12 runs, 10 earned, on 13 hits, walking five and striking out nine, while Brown threw the final 2.1 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits, walking two and fanning one.

Article continues after sponsor message

Vivian Zurheide had five hits, including a solo home run, and a RBI for Southwestern, while Sydney Valdes had three hits and four RBIs, Maddy Fenstermaker had two hits, including a homer, and five RBIs, both Abby McDonald and Josie Hagen had two hits and two RBIs, KInley Lucas had a pair of hits, and Mya Greenwell had a hit. Grace Strohbeck went 3.1 innings in the circle, allowing 10 runs, seven earned, on nine hits, walking three and striking out three, while Greenwell also went 3.1 innings, allowing eight runs, four earned, on 12 hits, walking one and fanning two.

The Piasa Birds are now 6-7, and play at Litchfield on Tuesday, then are idle until Apr. 15, when Southwestern plays at Marquette Catholic, then hosts Gillespie Apr. 16, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Shells improve to 7-2, and will play at Columbia on Tuesday, host Salem on Friday, and hosts Metro-East Lutheran on Apr. 15, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: