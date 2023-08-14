VIRDEN - A Raymond man died in a single-engine plane crash that occurred at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya announced the plane crash death Monday afternoon. The man was identified as Gregory M. Bierman, 62, of Raymond, the coroner said.

Bierman was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Kravanya.

"Preliminary autopsy findings suggest he died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash," the coroner said. "The death remains under investigation by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Traffic Safety Board."

