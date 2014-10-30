Raylan Carver Hargrave
Name: Raylan Carver Hargrave
Parents: Adam and Danyele Hargrave
Weight: 8 lbs 2 oz
Birthdate: 10-13-2014
Time: 4:33 pm
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Danny and Shirly Dunnagan, Bunker Hill Il, Sherry Hallows, Alton Il, Brad and Sue Hargrave, Greenville, Il
Great-Grandparents: Darrel & Carrol Crotchette, Alton Il, Eileen Hargrave, Bunker Hill, Dorothy and Haze Dunnagan, Clifford and Ola Eaton, "shorty" Charles Hargrave