Name: Raylan Carver Hargrave

Parents: Adam and Danyele Hargrave

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weight: 8 lbs 2 oz

Birthdate: 10-13-2014

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 4:33 pm

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Danny and Shirly Dunnagan, Bunker Hill Il, Sherry Hallows, Alton Il, Brad and Sue Hargrave, Greenville, Il

Great-Grandparents: Darrel & Carrol Crotchette, Alton Il, Eileen Hargrave, Bunker Hill, Dorothy and Haze Dunnagan, Clifford and Ola Eaton, "shorty" Charles Hargrave

 