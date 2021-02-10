GRANITE CITY - Today marks the end of an era. Ravanelli’s in Granite City will close its doors for good after 60 years in business as of 4 p.m. today.

“This was a hard decision for us as owners to make. When we were kids we both started working at Ravanelli’s, Steve when he was 16, and Terry his whole life with his dad, we have nothing but fond memories to take with us from Granite City Ravanelli’s.”

The lease is coming up, and they were originally planning on turning the restaurant over to three of their managers, and let them be the new owners and take Ravanelli’s to the next level, however with the pandemic they decided they were no longer comfortable taking over the restaurant with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Collinsville Ravanelli’s will stay open. Ravanelli’s is known for their Italian food and they say they are famous for their chicken.

"We want to thank all of our loyal customers, and employees over the last 60 years," the owners said.

The owners encouraged patrons to travel to the Collinsville restaurant for Ravanelli's well-known lunch and dinner offerings.

