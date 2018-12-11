ALTON - Morgan Rauscher of Alton High School and Gregory Root of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for December by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year.

Morgan Rauscher is the daughter of John and Rochelle Rauscher of Alton.

She has been a member of the Student Council for four years and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is involved in many student organizations and been a participant on the varsity soccer, cross country, and Cceerleading teams. She received the Scholar-Athlete award as a member of the cross country team and the

award for Accomplishment and Scholarship in cross country and cheerleading.

Her participation in community service activities has reflected her deep commitment to service. She plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College before transferring to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where she plans to major in Pin Pharmacy.

Greg Root is the son of Ron and Diana Root of Dow. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Campus Ministry, and several other student organizations, He has been involved with the program at Camp Ondessonk for seven years. He has been recognized for his commitment to service since he has completed over 1,000 hours of community service activities and projects while a student at Marquette.

Root plans to attend Southern Illinois University at Carbondale majoring in Education in keeping with his goal of becoming a secondary education teacher.

Rauscher and Root were presented with Recognition plaques by the President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club.

