GODFREY - Godfrey had reports of multiple vehicles stolen and a series of car burglaries in the past few days, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said on Tuesday. Dimitroff recommended residents not leave keys or valuables in their vehicles and to keep their vehicles locked.

Alton Police reported a stolen vehicle Monday, but it was captured again because of the LPR Cameras on the Clark Bridge and quick response from the Alton Police unit.

“Overnight, we had three stolen vehicles, two of which have been recovered,” Capt. Dimitroff said. “We also had 10 vehicle burglaries. If you have the ability to get your car in the garage you should do so. We are actively investigating these cases. Anyone with any surveillance video or information please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433 or (618) 692-6087.

“We have not made any arrests,” Dimitroff said. “It appears they are looking for easy targets. If you see someone suspicious in your yard, report it.”

