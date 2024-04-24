CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Director Steven Dettelbach, and federal and state law enforcement partners to announce the opening of a new Crime Gun Intelligence Center in Chicago (CGIC).

“I was delighted to join with our law enforcement partners, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, Director Steven Dettelbach, Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon, as well as leaders from the DEA, FBI, Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, Illinois State Police, Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and Chicago Police Department, to announce our latest collaboration aimed at reducing gun violence by way of leveraging the technology available at the ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center in Chicago. The use of state-of-the-art technology and the timely access to data regarding guns recovered in crimes has and will continue to help us reduce gun violence. Using this as a hub will further what has already been a successful collaboration that has led to my office being able to prosecute gun traffickers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“From the outset of my tenure as Attorney General, I committed to doing all I can and utilizing all tools at my disposal to address gun violence, recognizing that gun violence has outpaced car accidents as the number one killer of children in America. I am confident that this collaboration will go a long way to enhance our work on that front. I want to thank the Department of Justice through the ATF for its intentional focus on fostering this partnership.”

Additional information about the CGIC in Chicago is available on the Department of Justice’s website.

More like this: