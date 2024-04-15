CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced his office filed a lawsuit against JET Enterprises & Holding Company LLC (JET) alleging the company’s improper storage of numerous hazardous chemicals, illegal open dumping of dangerous metal and chemical waste, and contamination of standing water pose a danger to the environment and to the health and welfare of local residents.

Raoul’s lawsuit was filed in St. Clair County Circuit Court alleging negligent operations at JET’s facility in Sauget, Illinois also failed to minimize the possibility of hazardous waste being released into the environment. Raoul filed a motion for an immediate and preliminary injunction with the lawsuit.

“Illinois law is clear – companies that own and operate industrial facilities have a legal obligation to properly store dangerous chemicals and safely dispose of waste,” Raoul said. “The lawsuit against JET is an important step toward accountability. I am also seeking an order against JET to ensure its facility no longer poses a threat to the environment and the health of the residents nearby.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The facility is located in an area of environmental justice and opened as a zinc refining facility in 1929. Throughout the years, a cadmium plant, a melt and casting plant and cooling towers all were constructed on the site to assist in operations. The facility – now owned and operated by JET – remained in operation as a zinc refining facility under various owners until 2005.

Raoul’s lawsuit seeks to require JET to immediately retain a qualified environmental consultant to prepare a plan to investigate the extent of contamination on the site and complete all necessary remedial work under Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) oversight. Civil penalties are set in statute and determined by the court.

Raoul’s lawsuit is based on a referral from the IEPA.

“Illinois EPA referred this matter to the Attorney General’s Office to ensure no additional work would be conducted at the site that could negatively impact the environment and nearby properties,” said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. “Through an injunction, the company will have to obtain Illinois EPA approval before proceeding with remediation efforts and will ultimately be required to address any contamination caused by construction activities.”

Raoul’s lawsuit is part of his work to hold companies accountable for environmental violations in environmental justice communities. Attorney General Raoul’s Environmental Enforcement Division, which enforces civil environmental laws, has recovered millions of dollars from polluters and required companies to undertake environmental improvement projects in communities impacted by pollution. Raoul encourages residents to report environmental justice and other environmental concerns to his office by emailing ej@ilag.gov.

Assistant Attorneys General Bridget Flynn, Samuel Henderson and Emma Hudspath are handling the case for Raoul’s Environmental Law Bureau.

More like this: