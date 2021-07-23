CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced charges against a Carlinville, Illinois, man for allegedly possessing child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender. The case is part of the Attorney General’s ongoing work to apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online.

Brian Lee Boente, 43, of Carlinville, was charged in Macoupin County Circuit Court with five counts of possession of child pornography, each a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison. Previously, Boente was convicted in 2014 of aggravated sexual abuse for abusing a child under the age of 13, which required him to register as a sex offender. Raoul also charged Boente today with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender, each a Class 3 felony punishable by up to two to five years in prison. Boente’s bond is set at $200,000.

“There is no place in our communities for those who download and share these horrific images,” Raoul said. “I appreciate the support provided by the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s office, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s office and the Carlinville Police Department, which is vital to stopping these offenders and protecting communities.”

Raoul’s investigators, with the assistance of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s office and the Carlinville Police Department, conducted a search of a residence Tuesday, July 20, on Whitley Street in Carlinville and arrested Boente after discovering evidence of child pornography. The Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case with Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison’s office.

“Another job well done by all law enforcement involved,” said Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl. “We take these type of cases very seriously.”

“The investigation which led to the arrest of Brian Lee Boente was proof of how all law enforcement agencies, state, county and local departments, can work together to remove individuals who want to harm our children,” said Carlinville Police Chief David Haley. “Anyone who preys on children will be sought after for prosecution.”

“I’m proud that the work performed by the Attorney General’s office and our office has allowed us to approve charges for this terrible offense,” Garrison said. “This is another example of how law enforcement agencies can work together to protect our communities and keep our children safe.”

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The arrest is part of Attorney General Raoul’s work to investigate and prosecute child pornographers in Illinois. Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 1,780 arrests of sexual predators. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to more than 953,500 parents, teachers and students and more than 23,100 law enforcement professionals.

