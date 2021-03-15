ST.LOUIS – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will launch its 2021 season of street-legal drag racing on Friday, March 19. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink features drag racing for street-legal cars and motorcycles, drifting, DJs, contests and midway attractions.

The program is offered as a safer alternative to illegal street racing. All drivers and riders must possess a valid motor vehicle operator’s license and have proof of insurance. Cars and motorcycles must be street-legal, registered and plated, and must pass a safety inspection.

All Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink events are held on Friday nights. The dates for 2021 include: March 19, April 9, April 30, June 4, July 16, August 6, September 10, October 8 and October 29.

Drivers and riders may save money by purchasing entries in advance on the contact-free PitPay app: $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Crew passes are $17 in advance or $20 at the gate.

Adult spectator admission is $17 in advance or $20 at the gate. Kids 8-15 are $8 and children 7 and under are free. To purchase spectator tickets in advance, please visit: https://metrotix-gatewaymsp.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=MIDMAD&linkID=metro2.

WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

