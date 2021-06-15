ST. LOUIS – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will host another edition of Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink on Friday evening. The Midnight Madness program is a safer alternative to illegal street racing. All drivers and riders must possess a valid motor vehicle operator’s license and have proof of insurance. Cars and motorcycles must be street-legal, registered and plated, and must pass a safety inspection.

Added attractions include DJs, drifting, product sampling on the midway and the 10 o’clock t-shirt toss.

6 p.m. – Gates open, tech inspection

7 p.m. – Racing starts

12:30 a.m. – Staging lanes close

1 a.m. – Track closed

Drivers and riders may save money by purchasing entries in advance on the contact-free PitPay app: $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Crew passes are $17 in advance or $20 at the gate.

Adult spectator admission is $17 in advance or $20 at the gate. Kids 8-15 are $8 and children 7 and under are free.

WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards. The 2021 season marks the 10th year of Francois’ ownership of the facility.

