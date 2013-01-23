Illinois-based Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., is proud to announce that one of its attorneys, Randy L. Gori, has recently been selected as one of the Top 100 Litigation Lawyers in Illinois for 2013 by the American Society of Legal Advocates (ASLA).

The ASLA is an exclusive legal organization made up of some of the most accomplished and skillful attorneys the nation has to offer. Membership in this group is by invitation only.

The primary mission of the ASLA is to recognize and support the most exceptional lawyers throughout the country. With this goal in mind, the ASLA only offers membership to attorneys who have demonstrated a commitment to their community as well as excellent legal qualifications and the utmost in professional standards. The ASLA purposely limits its membership to no more than 2 percent of all lawyers. Fittingly, the recent designation bestowed upon Gori as a Top 100 attorney makes him eligible for membership in the elite ASLA.

As a partner at Gori Julian & Associates, Gori is part of a team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. And while the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country.

As evidence of its commitment to its clients, Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure ? exposure that can lead to the development of various cancers, including mesothelioma.

Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation.

