EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. recently announced that Randy Kelley has joined the firm as an attorney Of Counsel. Kelley will be working in the Edwardsville, Illinois office of Gori Julian & Associates and will focus on personal injuries, workers’ compensation and wrongful death. Mr. Kelley’s previous experience was diverse, handling practice areas to include criminal law, major civil law, family law in addition to personal matters.

Randy Kelley retired as an Associate Circuit Judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit on March 1, 2018 after serving nearly 10 years on the bench. In Kelley’s 10 years of service, he presided over cases ranging from traffic court and small claims to family law and major jury dockets. He served as Chief of the family court division for the last two years of his five-year assignment. Kelley was then assigned a major civil jury docket for two years followed by an assignment to a felony jury docket for his last two years until retirement.

Prior to serving as a judge, Kelley was an Assistant Attorney General, Assistant States Attorney, Assistant Public Defender, and Chief Public Defender. He was in private practice as a partner and an associate for 6 years before opening the Law Office of Randall Kelley in June of 1990, representing noteworthy clients such as the Casino Queen, IEC International, Inc., and Allied Insurance Co. Additionally, Kelley has handled multiple high profile criminal felony matters as both a prosecutor and defense counsel, including murder, armed robbery, home invasion, and death penalty cases. As a judge and lawyer, he has tried over 100 civil and criminal jury trials to verdict.

In honor of his son, Mike Kelley, he founded and serves as co-chair of the Mike Kelley Foundation (www.mikekelley.org/ refusetolose).

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www. gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

