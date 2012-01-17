EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Jan. 17, 2012 . . . Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., today announced that Randy Gori was selected for inclusion in 2012 Illinois Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyers® is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

Super Lawyers magazine features the list and profiles of selected attorneys and is distributed to attorneys in the state or region and the ABA-accredited law school libraries. Super Lawyers magazine is published in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reaching more than 13 million readers.

Gori focuses his practice on asbestos litigation, benzene litigation and personal injury. In addition to being an Illinois Super Lawyers 2012, Gori is also a member of Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, Madison County Bar Association, Bar Association of St. Louis, American Bar Association, Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys, and American Association for Justice. He is also a member of the Edwardsville Township Democratic Club and a committeeman for the Edwardsville Democratic Precinct.

A practicing attorney since 1998, Gori is a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law. He resides in Edwardsville.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. The firm practices asbestos and other occupational disease litigation in Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois and St. Louis, Mo. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please call (618) 659-9833 or visit www.gorijulianlaw.com

