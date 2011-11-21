EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Nov. 21, 2011 . . . Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. is pleased to announce that Randy Gori has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States.

Membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts, awards and settlements. The organizations was founded in 1993 and there are approximately 4,000 members located throughout the country. Fewer than 1 percent of U.S. lawyers are members.

Forum membership acknowledges excellence in advocacy, and provides members with a national network of experienced colleagues for professional referral and information exchange in major cases. Members must have acted as principal counsel in at least one case in which their client has received a verdict, award or settlement in the amount of one million dollars or more.

Gori specializes in asbestos litigation, benzene litigation and personal injury. A practicing attorney since 1998, Gori is a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. The firm, which employs 75 area workers and attorneys, practices asbestos and other occupational disease litigation in Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois and St. Louis, Mo. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please 877-456-5419.

