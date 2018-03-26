EDWARDSVILLE - Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., was recently awarded the 2018 Friend of Labor Award. The award recognizes the community achievements of Gori by the Central Labor Council representing over 30,000 members of 80+ unions, lodges and other affiliated organizations throughout Madison County and surrounding counties. This is the highest award given to a person who is not a member of a labor organization.

The mission of the GMCFL is to improve the lives of working families and also bring economic justice to the workplace as well as social justice to our state and the nation. The organization supports workers in Madison County and all over Southern Illinois helping to improve living conditions and workplaces and strengthen the voice of all working families in a changing global economy.

Gori is humbled and proud to be this year’s recipient, and looks forward to continuing his work to unite working women and men of every race and ethnicity and every walk of life. You can learn more about the GMCFL at https://il.aflcio.org/gmcfl/.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www. gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at (877) 456-5419.

