COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that daytime ramp closures will be encountered in the Poplar Street Complex, in East St. Louis. The ramp closures are needed for bridge inspections.

Weather permitting, the ramp closures will take place as follows:

Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26, the ramp carrying traffic from northbound IL 3 to westbound I-55/64 will be closed daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 28, the ramp carrying traffic from westbound I-55/64 to southbound Tudor Avenue will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All ramps will be open during peak travel periods.

These ramp closures are may result in traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

