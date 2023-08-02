ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Cardinals super fan named "Rally Runner" was apprehended Wednesday on charges that he was part of a mob rush on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Daniel Donnelly Jr. faces charges after he allegedly used a stolen shield to help rioters attack police officers at the scene.

Donnelly donned red paint that day on his face and a red "Keep America Great" hat when he reportedly stormed the capital.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The FBI announced that the suspect's name has officially been changed to "Rally Runner."

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Louis baseball fans know "Rally Runner" for running around at Cardinals' games with red face paint and red clothes.

He was questioned by authorities in St. Louis about a week after Jan. 6.

A total of 1,100 have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol Riot. An estimated 100 police officers were injured in the attack.

More like this:

4 days ago - Bethalto's Collman Wins Great Alton River Road Run Men's Race, CM Coach Peal, Runner Naugle Finish In Top Ten Overall

Nov 17, 2023 - Red Cross Offers Steps To Help You Avoid A Cooking Fire On Thanksgiving

Nov 6, 2023 - Veterans Day: Red Cross Volunteers Embody Clara Barton’s Spirit of Service

Oct 13, 2023 - Marquette Catholic Promises Immersive Thriller at Fall Play This Weekend

Sep 8, 2023 - Ribbon Cutting For Accessible Kayak Dock At Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary

 