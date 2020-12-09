Group Gathered Against County Resolution With Crowd
December 9, 2020 2:00 PM December 10, 2020 10:07 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - Richard Reilly submitted photos from a recent rally against a then-pending "Blue Lives Matter" resolution in the Madison County Board that was originally approved by the Madison County Public Safety Committee.
The resolution was sent back to the committee after being discussed at the Madison County Board.
Rally organizers said there was a good turnout.
