ALTON - Eight runs between the first two innings proved to do the trick for the Quincy Gems Tuesday night as they went on to an 11-7 win over the hosting Alton River Dragons at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Quincy got things going with four runs in each of the first two innings, while Alton put up a single run in each frame.

A two-run home run from Kyle Hvidsten made it 3-0 Quincy. Dominic Decker hit an RBI single in the home half of the first to make it 4-1.

Three doubles plated four more runs in the top of the first for the Gems, while Dylan Mass hit a sacrifice fly to score one for Alton and make it 8-2 after two innings.

That's as far as starting pitcher Jake Bockenstedt would go. Aiden Joaquin came in and threw the next five innings, allowing a run on three hits while striking out five.

Alton made it an 8-4 game after RBI singles from Mass and Bryer Arview in the bottom of the fourth. In the top of the sixth, Harry Oden rocketed a solo homer over the left field wall to make it 9-4.

Arview sent one over the left field wall as well, his first home run of the year, followed by Brayden Caskey's RBI triple and Decker's RBI single to make it a 9-7 ballgame after six.

Easton Mains put the game to bed in the top of the ninth for Quincy with a two-run single to center field and make it 11-7.

The River Dragons are now 1-2 against Quincy this season and slip to 8-10 overall.

Alton will be on the road today (June 21) in Marion, Il. as they take on the Thrillville Thrillbillies (9-8) with a 6:45 p.m. start time.

The River Dragons will be back at home on Thursday and Friday against the Burlington Bees and Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, respectively. Both games begin at 6:35 p.m.

