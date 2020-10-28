SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - Throughout the month of November, Hospice of Southern Illinois will be joining organizations across the nation hosting community activities in recognition of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

For more than 40 years, hospice has helped provide comfort and dignity to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home, surrounded by their loved ones. Hospices ensure that pain management, therapies, and treatments all support a plan of care that is centered on the person’s goals. Hospice care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.

“It is essential that people understand that hospice and palliative care is not giving up, it is not the abandonment of care, and it is not reserved for the imminently dying,” said Edo Banach, President and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. “Hospice is a successful model of person-centered care that brings hope, dignity and compassion when they are most needed.”

We are here so that you are not alone. We are adapting our procedures to continue to provide care and support to families and patients with a life-limiting illness in our communities. Our clinicians have increased our safety measures to keep patients and families safe. Our counseling services department is offering more support and resources to help families during these difficult times. The community education department increased outreach opportunities for those who need us most. “We are here to support our patients and families during this Pandemic, just as we have over the last 40 years,” said Amy Richter, President and CEO of Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Together, hospices around the country are finding ways to make sure families stay safe and supported! One exciting extension of Hospice of Southern Illinois’ services is launching a podcast, in honor of National Hospice Month, called Bringing Life to Hospice. We hope to evoke conversations without fear. It will highlight the importance of planning for a peaceful end-of-life journey. With comfort, education, and safety top of mind, Hospice of Southern Illinois is always looking for ways to support you. More information about hospice, palliative care, and advance care planning is available from Hospice of Southern Illinois, www.hospice.org, or from NHPCO’s CaringInfo.org.

