EDWARDSVILLE – Stifling heat and severe thunderstorms that rolled through the Edwardsville area Saturday afternoon and evening forced the Diamond Sports Promotions Midwest Classic tournaments to be put on hold through Sunday.

The Edwardsville under-17 team won their first game of the day, taking a 9-4 win over the Illinois Patriots Springfield club Saturday morning; their scheduled second group-play game against BNBA Gold Hawk/Pax had been pushed back to Saturday evening when the heat index went above 105 degrees before later storms postponed the game to Sunday morning. The Tigers went to 3-0 in group play following the win.

Both of Edwardsville’s under-15 games were delayed to Sunday following the severe thunderstorms and lightning strikes in the area.

“We had a couple of big innings and pushed some runs across; we’ve been struggling lately getting guys in and leaving a lot of guys on base," Edwardsville coach Craig Ohlau said.

“Those two four-run innings, we were able to take advantage of their mistakes and got some timely hits.”

That the under-17s have a chance to get to a tournament final means much to Ohlau. “We’ve been wanting to play in a tournament final and this is our chance,” Ohlau said.

