Rain and unseasonably chilly weather forced the postponement of several IHSA small-school baseball and softball playoff games scheduled for Wednesday.

Among the games called by the weather included the Class 1A Carrollton Regional baseball semifinal game between Brussels and Hardin-Calhoun, the Class 2A Gillespie Regional baseball semifinal between Piasa Southwestern and Hillsboro, the Class 2A Dupo Regional baseball semifinal between host Dupo and Belleville Althoff, the Class 1A Carrollton Regional softball semifinal between Brussels and Carrollton and the Class 1A Metro-East Lutheran Regional semifinal between Bunker Hill and Mount Olive. The Class 2A Roxana Regional softball tournament was not affected by the rainouts and will hold its final between East Alton-Wood River and Dupo at 11 a.m. Saturday.

A rescheduled baseball game between Edwardsville and Highland was also called because of the weather. The two teams had started a game in the recent Tiger Classic round-robin tournament, but rain that day forced the postponement of the game. The weather also called a softball game scheduled between Marquette and Collinsville.

Here are the revised schedules for the tournaments affected by Wednesday's rainouts:

BASEBALL

CLASS 1A

CARROLLTON REGIONAL

Thursday, May 21: Brussels vs. Hardin-Calhoun, 4:30 p.m. at Hardin-Calhoun; North Greene vs. Carrollton, 4:30 p.m. at Carrollton

Saturday, May 23: Semifinals winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A

GILLESPIE REGIONAL

Thursday, May 21: Hillsboro vs. Piasa Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 22: Carlinville vs. Gillespie, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

DUPO REGIONAL

Thursday, May 21: Dupo vs. Belleville Althoff, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 22: Metro-East Lutheran vs. Trenton Wesclin, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 23: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 1A

CARROLLTON REGIONAL

Thursday, May 21: Brussels vs. Carrollton, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 23: Brussels-Carrollton winner vs. Hardin-Calhoun, 11 a.m.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL

Thursday, May 21: Bunker Hill vs. Mount Olive, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23: Bunker Hill-Mount Olive winner vs. Mulberry Grove, 11 a.m.

