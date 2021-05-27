COLLINSVILLE - Alton junior sprinter Renee Raglin was a double winner for the Redbirds, winning both the 100 and 200 meters, but Edwardsville won the team championship in the Southwestern Conference girls track meet, held Wednesday at Kahok Stadium in Collinsville.

The Tigers won the conference title with 161 points, with Belleville West coming in second with 134 points, O'Fallon was third at 116 points, East St. Louis came in fourth with 110 points, Belleville East was fifth with 72 points, the Redbirds were sixth with 38 points and the host team Kahoks were seventh with nine points.

Raglin got Alton off on the right foot with her win in the 100 meters, coming in with a time of 12.34 seconds. Edwardsville's Sasha Daughrity was second at 12.84 seconds, Collinsville's Jordan Gary was fourth at 13.36 seconds, Paige Sanders of the Tigers came in sixth at 13.53 seconds and Addy Johnson of the Kahoks was eighth at 13.72 seconds. In the 200 meters, Raglin won her second race of the day, having a time of 25.85 seconds. The Flyers' Sydney Jones was second at 26.47 seconds, Daughrity was fourth at 27.23 seconds and Annisyn Krebs-Carr of the Tigers was eighth at 28.33 seconds.

Maliah Sparks of the Maroons won the 400 meters at 59,88 seconds, with Jaysha Bell of East Side third at 1:02.50, Madison Lein of Edwardsville fifth at 1:04.74 and Khaliyah Goree of Alton eighth at 1:07.98. In the 800 meters, the winner was the Tigers' Kaitlyn Loyet, with a time of 2:26.48, while teammate Olivia Coll was second at 2:27.48, the Flyers' Dinajia Griggs was seventh at 2:29.72 and Collinsville's Margaret Fitzgerald was eighth at 2:41.43.

The Tigers again finished one-two in the 1,600 meters, with Riley Knoyle the winner at 5:21.62, Maya Lueking second at 5:22.39, Alton's Sophia Paschal was fourth at 5:46.86 and Collinsville's Kassidy Rea was eighth at 7:02.62. Julia Monson of the Panthers won the 3,200 meters, coming in at 11:45.10, with Whitney Dyckman of the Tigers third at 12:25.01 and teammate Jillian Welsh fifth at 13:36.85.

In the hurdles races, Macee Rivers of Belleville West won the 100 meters with a time of 14.89 seconds, with Edwardsville's Marcie Billings second at 17.15 seconds, Alton's Savannah McMurray fourth at 17.96 seconds, East St. Louis' Tytianna Bills was fifth at 18.69 seconds and Edwardsville's Alyiah Curry was sixth at 18.97 seconds. In the 300 meter hurdles, Brianna Graham of the Flyers won with a time of 47.61 seconds, with Sydnee Campbell of the Tigers third at 50.78 seconds, Jones was sixth at 52.46 seconds and McMurray was seventh at 52.63 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the relay races, the 4x100 meter race was won by the Maroons, with a time of 49.17 seconds, with the Flyers second at 50.35 seconds, the Tigers came in fourth at 52,07 seconds and the Redbirds were fifth at 52.82 seconds. West also took the 4x200 meters, with a time of 1:50.05, with the Flyers second at 1:50.81 and the Tigers came in third at 1:51.10. The Maroons won their third relay race of the day in the 4x400 meters, having a time of 4:12.96, with Edwardsville second at 4:15.51, East Side came in fourth at 4:25.01, Collinsville was sixth at 4:37.42 and Alton was seventh at 4:38.99. In the 4x800 meters, the Tigers were the winners, having a time of 9:58.33.

In the field events, Haley Wangelin of the Maroons took the high jump, clearing the bar at 1.52 meters, with the Tigers' Dallas Jenkins tying for second with O'Fallon's Sarah Davis at 1.47 meters, with Davis taking second on the fewest misses tiebreak, Jamiayh Brown of the Flyers tied for fourth with Makenzie Melvin of West at 1.37 meters, Brown taking the fourth place spot on fewer misses, and Emily Nuttall of the Tigers was seventh at 1.27 meters. Bella Miller of the Panthers won the pole vault, going over at 2.73 meters, while the Tigers' Emilie Fry and Campbell tied for second at 1.98 meters.

Laila Searcy of West won the long jump with a distance of 5.35 meters, with Brown coming in second at 5.19 seconds, Jaysha Bell of the Flyers was sixth at 4.73 meters, Paige Sanders of the Tigers was seventh at 4.68 meters and teammate Olivia Baca came in eighth at 4.52 meters. Miller was the winner of the triple jump, going 10.50 meters to take the event, with Brown second at 10.47 meters, Baca was fifth at 9.39 meters and McMurray was sixth at 9.29 meters.

The Flyers finished one-two in the shot put, with Jacqueline Bownes winning with a throw of 11.28 meters, with teammate Desire Poole second at 10.78 meters and Jenkins was fourth at 9.17 meters. In the discus throw, Poole won the event with a toss of 38.36 meters, with the Tigers' Kaitlyn Morningstar second at 36.33 meters, teammate Gabby Saye was third at 35.92 meters, and Bownes came in fourth at 34.68 meters.

The Tigers won the junior varsity meet with 116 points, the Panthers came in second with 111 points, the Flyers were third at 103 points, the Maroons came in fourth with 80 points, the Lancers were fifth at 45 points and the Kahoks finished sixth with 15 points.

In the overall combined meet scores, the Tigers came in first with 277 points, the Panthers were second with 227 points, the Maroons were third with 214 points, the Flyers finished fourth with 213 points, the Lancers were fifth with 117 points, the Redbirds came in sixth with 38 points and the Kahoks were seventh with 24 points.

More like this: