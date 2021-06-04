SEE GALLERY:

O'FALLON - Alton sprinter Renee Raglin advanced to the state meet in the 100 and 200 meters, while Edwardsville qualified two individuals - Riley Knoyle in the 1,500 meters and Kaitlyn Morningstar in the discus throw - alone with its 4x800 meter relay team as the Tigers finished in third and the Redbirds eighth in the IHSA Class 3A sectional girls track meet ran Thursday at O'Fallon's OTHS Panther Stadium

Belleville West won the sectional title with 103.33 points, with Normal Community second at 84 points, the Tigers were third at 63.33 points, Bloomington came in fourth with 64 points, Chatham Glenwood was fifth with 49 points, the host Panthers finished sixth with 36 points, Belleville East was seventh with 34 points, the Redbirds were eighth with 26 points and both Normal Community West and Springfield High tied for ninth with 24 points each.

Danville came in 11th with 22 points, Champaign Centennial was 12th with 11 points, Granite City finished 13th with 10,33 points and Pekin came in 14th with three points.

Raglin won the 100 meters with a time of 12,07 seconds, with Macee Rivers of West and Jazmin West of Normal Community in a dead heat for second at 12,45 seconds each, but both qualified for state. Edwardsville's Sasha Daughrity came in fifth at 12,82 seconds, Granite's Mar'tajia Murphy was sixth at 13.06 seconds and Collinsville's Jordan Gary was eighth at 13.24 seconds, but all three did not qualify. In the 200 meters, Raglin won with a time of 25.94 seconds and will be joined at the state meet by East's DeAndranay Chism, who had a time of 26.14 seconds. Daughrity had a time of 27.40 seconds, but did not qualify.

In the 400 meters, Normal Community's Jordynn Griffin won the race with a time of 58.97 seconds, with Maliah Sparks of the Maroons second at 59.33 seconds, with both going through to state. Kahliyah Goree of Alton was third at 1:03.45, Granite's Claire Sykes came in fourth at 1:03.79, Edwardsville's Emily Nuttalll was fifth at 1:04.39 and teammate Lein Madison was sixth at 1:05.19, but all did not qualify. In the 800 meters, the Iron sent two runners --- Ali Ince and Abigail Ziemer --- to state with their one-two finish, Ince winning with a time of 2:05.31 and Ziemer second at 2:23.91. The Tigers' Emma Patrick was fifth at 2:34.29 and the Warriors' Lacey Skunk sixth at 2:34.58.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ince took the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:59.87, with Knoyle coming in second to qualify for state at 5:13.92. Olivia Coll of the Tigers came in seventh at 5:37.03, with Alton's Sophia Paschal ninth at 5:40.74. In the 3,200 meters, O'Fallon's Julia Monson was the winner with a time of 11:26.14, with Bloomington's Kaitlin Skeate second at 11:28.47. Edwardsville's Whitney Dyckman was seventh at 12:34.92.

In the hurdles races, Rivers and her West teammate, Janaysia Byrd, finished one-two to qualify for state, with Rivers winning at 14,15 seconds and Byrd coming in second at 14.61 seconds. Danville's Hailee Thomas was third but met the qualifying standard with a time of 14.66 seconds to advance to state. Marcie Billings of Edwardsville was eighth at 17.26 seconds. In the 300 meters, Thomas was the winner with a time of 45.40 seconds, with Normal Community West's Marissa Hagler second at 47.21 seconds. The Tigers' Sydnee Campbell was sixth at 51.21 seconds.

IN the relays, West won the 4x100 meters with a time of 48.80 seconds, with Normal Community coming in second at 50.14 seconds. Edwardsville came in fifth at 52/34 seconds and Granite was seventh at 53.29 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Maroons were the winners with a time of 1:47.55, while Bloomington was second at 1:48.98. The Tigers were third at 1:49.94, while the Warriors were sixth at 1:55.29. The Iron won the 4x400 meters with a time of 3:59.70, while the Maroons were second at 4:11.05. The Tigers came in fourth at 4:20.58, while the Redbirds finished eighth at 4:51.51. Edwardsville 4x800 meter team of Kaitlyn Loyet, Maya Lueking, Coll and Knoyle won the event with a time of 9:36/28, with O'Fallon coming in second at 10:02.52.

In the field events, Sarah Byrd of Springfield won the shot put with a throw of 13.46 meters, with Maddison Hopkins of Bloomington second at 10.67 meters. Maddie Grimes of the Tigers was fourth with a toss of 10.45 meters, but missed out on the state meet. Morningstar won the discus throw with a toss of 36/92 meters, with Centennials's Annabel Thorstenson second at 35.90 meters. Morningstar's teammate Gabby Saye was third at 35.83 meters and Granite's Karen Willaredt was sixth at 32.36 meters, but both did not qualify.

Kenzie Klink of Normal Community West won the high jump, going over the bar at 1.60 meters, with West's Haley Wangelin second at 1.55 meters. Lauryn Fenoglio of the Warriors finished in a tie for fourth at 1.40 meters, but didn't qualify for state. Lillianna Ifft of Bloomington won the pole vault, going over at 3.73 meters, while Springfield's Linden Neposchian was second at 3.27 meters.

In the long jump, Janaysia Byrd won with a leap of 5.10 meters, with Belleville East's Na'zariah James coming in second at 4.98 meters. Paige Sanders of the Tigers was fourth at 4.80 meters, and Alton's Grace Carter was tenth at 4.52 meters. In the triple jump, Glenwood finished one-two to send both to state, with Abbey Stottler winning with a distance of 10.96 meters and Natalie Miles second at 10.40 meters.

The top two finishers in each event, along with those who met or surpassed the state qualifying standard, will go on to the Class 3A state meet, set for Saturday, June 12 at its traditional site of Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

More like this:

Related Video: