GRAFTON, ILL., June 24, 2014… To mark its 25th season in operation, Raging Rivers is hosting a giant all-day beach bash on Independence Day and is throwing the admission prices back to what the park charged when it opened on July 4, 1990. In addition to reduced prices for general admission, military personnel will receive FREE admission to the park. Guests in attendance will be able to enjoy a variety of specials, giveaways and fun attractions, and each season pass holder will be able to bring one guest for FREE.

The admittance price will be $12.95, plus tax, for adults and $9.95, plus tax, for children under 48 inches and seniors. Party-goers will be able to play fun games and enter to win prizes, including season passes for next year. There will be party-themed music for guests to groove to while a big beach ball is tossed around the park. The festivities will also include FREE cupcakes for guests to snack on, as well as special pricing on concessions menu offerings.

“We are throwing this birthday bash to show our appreciation for our guests who have made these 25 seasons so successful,” said Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers. “We thank everyone who continues to visit us each season, and we encourage them to join in on the fun and spend Independence Day at Raging Rivers as we celebrate our biggest bash yet.”

The all-day beach party occurs during Raging River’s Military Appreciation Week, which is taking place July 1 through July 6. During these days, veterans and active military personnel who present a military identification card will receive free admission to the park, and their immediate family members will be offered a reduced admission fee of $12 plus tax per person.

The July 4 all-day beach party will follow normal operating hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information regarding operating hours, attractions, specials, directions and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com. The water park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill. Raging Rivers WaterPark offers group and party packages that include special reserved group areas, onsite catering, food service and special group rates.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

