Park will donate 500 tickets worth more than $10,000 to Illinois Wish Kids and their families

Grafton, Ill., July 25, 2012... Raging Rivers WaterPark is giving children from the Metro East and Southern and Central Illinois who are suffering from life-threatening medical conditions a chance to escape their worries for a day and enjoy some fun in the sun. Thanks to a generous donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 500 Make-A-Wish children and family members will be able to enjoy a full day at the park for free on either Saturday, August 4th or Sunday, August 5th. In addition to donating the all-day passes, the park will provide free parking for the families, which brings the value of Raging Rivers' donation to more than $10,000.

"A summer day spent at Raging Rivers will guarantee a smile for any child, but it is a particularly special event for our Wish Kids," said volunteer Norma Glazebrook, who represents the Southern Illinois portion of the Make-A-Wish Foundation's Illinois chapter. "Due to their critical illnesses, the children we serve often miss out on normal activities. Raging Rivers has provided them with the opportunity to leave their medical challenges behind for a day and simply enjoy themselves, and we thank the staff at Raging Rivers for making this day possible."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is just one of several philanthropic efforts with which Raging Rivers is involved. The park hosts an annual Duck Race to benefit the River Bend Growth Association and offers a discounted rate to active military personnel each season. In addition, Raging Rivers participates in the annual Tour de Cure, a cycling fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association.

For more information relative to the park's operating hours, water features, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com. The WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., which is only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years. For more information regarding operating hours, attractions, specials, directions and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com.

More like this: