GRAFTON - Raging Rivers Water Park will open this weekend on May 25, 2024, and they couldn’t be more excited to introduce new amenities to the park.

Ken Handler, the park’s co-owner, explained that staff spent the winter rethinking a few of the park’s offerings. As a result, visitors can expect faster food service, more shade and more opportunities for relaxing and enjoying the park.

“These are simple things that we’ve done, but it’s all in regards to helping everyone as far as customer service and meeting their needs,” Handler said. “We really focused on the customer this year instead of big expansions. Big expansions are coming soon.”

In the meantime, customers will be pleased to know that it will be easier than ever to get in and out of the Endless River with new innertubes. Handler said this is one of the main requests they have received over the years, and he’s proud of the “efficient” solution they came up with.

The Surfside Cafe will now invite customers to come in, choose what they want to eat, and then bring their trays to the cashier instead of waiting for their orders. Hamburgers have been replaced with smashburgers, which Handler can’t recommend enough. Raging Rivers has also reopened Casa Grande, complete with “great nachos,” and Oasis Shaved Ice will be open on the weekends.

New shade structures have been added along the main boardwalk in the park. Handler hopes this will prevent running because the concrete won’t be as hot on bare feet. There are also more lounge chairs throughout the park.

While the new amenities are exciting, Handler said he is especially looking forward to all of the events that are planned for the summer. This is Raging Rivers’ 35th year of operation, and they plan to celebrate with games, prizes and fireworks on July 19, 2024. The park has a “Storm the Beach” event scheduled for June 7, 2024, with proceeds benefiting Grafton’s National Memorial of Military Ascent.

The park will also offer free admission to all school staff during Memorial Day weekend, May 25–27, 2024. Similar days for first responders are planned for Aug. 31–Sept. 2. Handler said these promotions are part of Raging Rivers’ mission to give back to the community.

“We’re having a lot of fun this year, recognizing the community people who have supported us through the years,” he said. “It’s all about the community, being part of the community. We’re big believers in it. I think that’s why people like us and I think that’s why families and people come visit us, because we’re here for them and we get excited every day.”

Handler noted that at most parks, visitors will return twice a year. At Raging Rivers, they see returning customers four or five times a year. He believes this is a testament to the park’s family-friendly atmosphere, upbeat staff and customer service. Handler and the rest of the Raging Rivers team are looking forward to another great summer in the Riverbend community.

“We are truly a family park,” Handler added. “If you’re looking to have a great time with your family, come multiple times and enjoy yourself. I highly recommend our park. We’ve got great attractions for all ages. I think that’s why people love us.”

For more information about Raging Rivers, including how to purchase tickets, visit their official website at RagingRivers.com. Handler noted that season passes are “the best deal,” and there are a few dynamic pricing options so you can save 30–40% if you buy tickets in advance.

