GRAFTON - Summer is over and Raging Rivers is getting spooky this October with a Haunted Trail around the water park.

The Raging Rivers’ Haunted Trail is a 30–45 minute walk through “Illinois’s darkest and most haunted forest,” according to the park’s website. Located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, the trail is open every Saturday from Oct. 7–28.

“The land is a cursed graveyard from the old dynamite factory that was forced to shut down because of so many accidents and deaths. Mutants and monsters are lurking in the shadows for their next victim,” the website warns. “The trail will be kid-friendlier in the early evening but as the night gets darker, the ghouls get scarier.”

You can expect strobe lights, jump scares, loud noises, fog and other haunted house favorites. Raging Rivers is offering glow bands in different colors, which will indicate what "level of scaring" you want to experience.

Tours depart every 15 minutes starting at 7 p.m., with the last “terror trek” at 10:45 p.m. From 7–7:45 p.m., tours are kid-friendly and kids under age 2 are free, though Raging Rivers adds that the event is not recommended for young children. Once darkness falls, the tours are geared toward ages 16 and up from 8 p.m. through the end of the night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets range from $12.99 to $14.99. There are limited spaces on each walk, so you’re encouraged to purchase tickets early. Your group should not exceed 20 members, and Raging Rivers might combine groups for each tour.

“We promise it will be a ghoulishly good time!” Raging Rivers announced.

For safety reasons, visitors are asked not to bring flashlights and to stay on the path, which will be marked with glow sticks. There is no contact allowed with creatures, scarers and staff, and you should avoid looking directly into the strobe lights. This is an outdoor trail with uneven ground, so long pants and sleeves are recommended and you must wear closed toe shoes. Visitors are asked to respect others and not intrude on their time on the trail.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit the official website at RagingRivers.com.

