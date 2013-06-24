As Independence Day approaches, Raging Rivers WaterPark is once again honoring the men and women who work hard to protect and serve our country by offering them FREE admission in the days surrounding the holiday. From Monday, July 1 through Saturday, July 6, Raging Rivers is hosting its annual Military Days week, in which active military personnel presenting a valid active military identification card will receive free admission. Their card will also grant immediate family members a reduced admission fee of $12 plus tax per person.

“Raging Rivers is proud to show our appreciation to our many neighbors, friends and family members who sacrifice so much to keep us safe,” said Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “While we offer a discounted rate to active duty military and their families all season long, we wanted to further show our support as we embark on Independence Day. It is our hope that these everyday heroes can escape to Raging Rivers during the holiday week and enjoy quality time with their families.”

Raging Rivers is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Saturday, August 4th. From August 5th through August 25th, Raging Rivers will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and the park reopens for one last blast of summer on Labor Day weekend, August 31st through September 2nd, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Regular admission price is $18.95 for children under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $21.95 for adults over 48 inches tall and FREE for children under the age of two. Discounted ticket prices for members of the military and their families are available on any day of the season for $12 plus tax.

For more information relative to the park’s operating hours, water features, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com. The WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., which is only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.

