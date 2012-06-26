Active duty military can spend a free day of fun in the sun at Raging Rivers from July 1 through 6

Grafton, Ill., June 25, 2012 ... As the St. Louis region gets ready to celebrate Independence Day, Raging Rivers is showing its appreciation for the many military men and women who work so hard to protect and serve our country. From July 1st - 6th, Raging Rivers WaterPark will offer FREE admission to active duty military personnel as part of the park's Military Days program. To gain free admission, each serviceperson must present an active duty military card. In addition, veterans and each member of the serviceperson's immediate family will be admitted to the park at a discounted rate of just $12 plus tax.

"While we offer active duty military and their families a discounted rate all season long, we wanted to use the week of July 4th to further show our appreciation to our neighbors, friends and family members who sacrifice so much to keep us safe," said Donna Smith, president and general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. "By offering free admission to our active duty military members, it is our hope that these everyday heroes can escape to the park during the holiday week and enjoy quality time with their families."

Raging Rivers is currently open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 5th. From August 6th through August 26th, Raging Rivers will return to its 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. schedule. The park reopens for one last round of summer fun September 1st through 3rd. Regular admission price is $17.95 for children under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $20.95 for adults and FREE for children under the age of two. Discounted ticket prices for members of the military and their families are available on any day of the season for $12 plus tax.

For more information relative to the park's operating hours, water features, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com. The WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., which is only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

