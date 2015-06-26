Military members can spend a free day of fun in the sun at Raging Rivers from July 1st through 6th

GRAFTON - With Independence Day around the corner, Raging Rivers WaterPark is once again inviting military personnel to enjoy the park for FREE during the days surrounding the holiday. During Military Appreciation Week, which begins on Wednesday, July 1st, and goes through Monday, July 6th, veterans and active military personnel who present a military identification card will receive free admission to the park, and their immediate family members will be offered a reduced admission fee of $13 plus tax per person.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Raging Rivers is grateful for the many brave men and women who fight for our freedom every day,” said Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “Although we offer a discount for these heroes throughout the season, we wanted to do a little more to show our appreciation, especially on Independence Day. Raging Rivers thanks all active military personnel and veterans by inviting them to enjoy Military Appreciation Week with their friends and family at our park.”

Raging Rivers’ operating hours during Military Appreciation Week will be from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Discounted ticket prices for members of the military and their families are available on any day of the season for $13 plus tax. For more information relative to the park’s operating hours, attractions, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com. The park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., which is only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

More like this:

Related Video: